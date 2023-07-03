Man shot, killed by Hitchcock police officers attempting to serve warrant in SE Houston, officials say

Hitchcock police said they had been conducting a criminal investigation against the man on allegations of sexual assault of a child.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday by Hitchcock Police Department officers attempting to serve him a warrant, the agency said.

This happened near the intersection of Mosley Road and Bryant Street, just west of the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

The department said they had been conducting a criminal investigation against the man on allegations of sexual assault of a child. Once the investigation was completed, police were able to get a warrant for the man's arrest.

On Tuesday, police got word that the man was in the southeast Houston area so they drove there to serve the warrant. When the man spotted police, he took off in an "18-wheeler-type vehicle."

Police followed him for a short distance before the man turned into a business parking lot on Mosley Road.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle with a gun and "engaged the officers" which prompted two Hitchcock police officers to shoot him.

Captain Jeffery Evans said the man was given medical aid by the officers until the Houston Fire Department showed up to take him to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were hurt in this shooting.

The Houston Police Department will be assisting the Hitchcock Police Department with this investigation,

