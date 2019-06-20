HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man who shot a Hardin County deputy with a crossbow has been shot following an officer-involved shooting Thursday.

A Hardin County deputy shot the 38-year-old man after the man shot an arrow at the deputy according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was conscious, was flown by a medical helicopter from the scene at Highway 105 and Old Sour Lake Road to a Southeast Texas hospital the release said.

The deputy was hit above the left eye and was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital according to the release.

The deputy was dispatched with a mental health case worker to a residence in the 30,000 block of Old Sour Lake Road at about 10:45 a.m. after the man’s family requested assistance from the mental health division at the sheriff’s office.

While they were communicating with the man he came out of the residence armed with the crossbow and shot the deputy the release said.

The deputy then shot the man with his service weapon to protect himself and others in the area the release said.

The Texas Rangers are now on the scene and will be leading the investigation.