HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man after they say he shot a clerk during a robbery at a gas station on the south side overnight.

This happened just after midnight early Thursday at the Citgo gas station located in the 3800 block of the South Loop East.

Houston police say the robbery suspect entered the store armed with a handgun. An altercation ensued between him and the clerk.

That is when the clerk was shot once in the upper torso, police said. The suspect ran from the scene after taking some cash from the store.

The store clerk was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police described the suspect as being a black male in his late 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing burgundy pants and wearing a tan golf bucket hat.

Police do have surveillance of the incident but have not yet released it.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM