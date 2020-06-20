Man shoots friend during fight then waits for cops to to arrest him in Sugar Land, deputies say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man turned himself into investigators early Saturday after shooting his friend during an argument in a Sugar Land neighborhood, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Lewis Carothers, 28, is charged with aggravated assault. Investigators said the suspect fired several shots into the ground before turning the gun on his friend.
Deputies responded to a shooting call at 1:45 a.m. at home in the 13500 of Schumann Trail.
Neighbors told the sheriff’s office they heard gunshots and looked outside to find the victim lying in the street.
While investigating, officers received another phone call.
Carothers told his parents about the shooting and then he waited outside for officers to take him in, deputies said.
“He went inside and told his parents what happened, and he came outside and waited for us,” Lt. Soland said.
Soland said Carothers was taken in without resistance. According to officers, the suspect’s and witnesses’ accounts of what happened line up.
Sheriffs described the victim as a man in his late 20s or early 30s. His current condition is unknown. It was last reported he was in surgery.
Investigators are still trying to confirm what the argument was about, but they know both men were at a bar with a group of friends before the incident.
