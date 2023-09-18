HPD said they were trying to arrest the guy on Elwood St. near Harrisburg Blvd. in east Houston when he shot himself in the head.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man shot himself as officers were trying to serve a warrant in east Houston around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

According to HPD, the man was involved in a neighborhood altercation Friday evening and he threatened someone with a gun.

Officers and members of the SWAT team went to a home on Elwood St. near Harrisburg Blvd. on Monday to arrest the guy on an aggravated assault charge. They said there were multiple people on the front porch of the home and one of them became combative.

Police said he refused to surrender and then pulled out a weapon, sat down in a chair on the porch and shot himself in the head.

The man, who police said was in his 30s, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His name hasn't been released.

Police said one other person at the scene had an open warrant. Two other witnesses were questioned and expected to be released.

HPD Chief Howard provides an update on male’s death at 7900 Elwood Dr. https://t.co/VeLW1DVYaK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 18, 2023

