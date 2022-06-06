HPD: Suspect flees after exchanging gunfire with officer during investigation

Police say an officer went to check out what sounded like gunshots when a man passed by in a vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after opening fire on an officer during an investigation, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Idaho Street in southeast Houston.

Police say they were called out to a disturbance in the area. About 30 minutes into their investigation, they heard shots fired nearby.

An officer went to investigate the shooting when he witnessed a man in the passenger seat of a white vehicle drive by while pointing a gun, according to police.

As the suspect drove by, the officer started firing at the vehicle. Once the vehicle got about a block away from the officer, police say the suspect started firing back at the officer and kept firing before fleeing the scene.

Police say they're unsure if the suspect was hit in the incident. The officer was not injured.

Bodycam footage of the incident will be released within 30 days, per department policy.