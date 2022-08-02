Suspect out on bond after wild shootout with tow truck driver back in jail, HPD says

A suspect arrested last month after a robbery and shooting faces new charges, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — More charges have been filed against the suspect in a robbery and shootout last month at a southside car wash, Houston police say.

Zachary M. Smith, 31, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police say Smith robbed and shot a wrecker driver at a car wash in the 2000 block of Broadway just before midnight on Feb. 7.

Editor's note: The video in this story originally aired on Feb. 8.

The victim and his passenger told investigators the suspect was wearing a mask when he pulled up to rob them at gunpoint.

The victim returned fire but missed, and the suspect jumped into the passenger seat of an SUV that sped off.

Another wrecker driver at the car wash chased after the suspect and fired shots at the SUV. He called police who quickly spotted a truck with bullet holes in the back.

After a short chase, police said Smith was bitten and captured by an HPD K-9 unit.

He was initially charged with felony evading but was released on bond as the investigation into the robbery and shooting continued.



On February 22, Smith was arrested again on unknown unrelated charges, HPD said.



This week, police added the new charges of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.