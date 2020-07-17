Suspect remains on the run after woman gunned down in wooded lot in Houston's south side

Juanisha Fortune was shot and killed in a wooded lot on Cullen Boulevard back in January.

HOUSTON — A family needs your help finding the suspect who murdered Juanisha Fortune.

Fortune was gunned down in a wooded lot on Jan. 26, 2020 at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard.

Houston police said she was walking through the lot when a gunman shot her once. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Her killer has yet to be identified and Houston police are desperate for answers.

If you have any information that can help police solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.