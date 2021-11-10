Search underway for man accused of pointing pistol at random drivers, shooting man in north Harris County

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect they're looking for ran from the scene near the intersection of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in north Harris County said they're searching for a suspect who shot a man and pointed a gun at "random" motorists on Monday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there's an active search underway near the intersection of FM 1960 and Sugar Pine Drive, which is where he said the suspect shot a man who was sitting in a truck outside of a gas station.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to Gonzalez, the suspect was also seen pointing a pistol at random motorists in the area.

This is a developing story.