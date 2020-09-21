Suspect still on the run after woman found chained to bed, another killed in Liberty County

Jose Marin Soriano, 59, has been charged with murder.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County deputies are still searching for the man accused of chaining a woman to a bed and shooting another woman to death at a home in the Rancho San Vicente subdivision.

Murder charges have been filled for 59-year-old Jose Marin Soriano who is on the run.

He is believed to be driving a relative's black 2009 Honda Accord with Texas license plate number NDD 7500.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office received this disturbing 911 call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday from a house on CR 3415.

When officers arrived, the caller was found with a rope tied around her neck and her ankle chained to the bed. Deputies also reported finding a burning car just outside the house with a woman inside.

Investigators said the caller had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint after coming to the home with a friend. Both had previously been hired to clean the house, officers said.

The victims were lured to the home through blackmail. Soriano allegedly told the deceased victim he had lewd pictures of her and promised to delete them if she came to the house.

At some point during the incident, investigators said one woman escaped and got into a vehicle parked on the property. However, as she was backing out, she crashed into the wooded area across the street.

She was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Investigators said an obvious gunshot wound was found when the woman was later examined

The woman chained inside was able to call for help using the suspect's cellphone, which he had left behind while fleeing the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

If you have seen Soriano or know of his whereabouts, the sheriff's office ask that you call (936) 336-4500 immediately. Soriano is considered armed and dangerous so do not to attempt to approach if you locate him.

You can also call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP 7867 if you have any information that can help investigators locate Soriano. Information may result in a cash reward and the caller will remain anonymous.