FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot two people during a heated argument in Stafford.

One person was taken to the hospital by Life Flight for their injuries. The other person was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not life threatening.

This happened at about 1:15 a.m. near Lelia St. and Moore Road.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said several people from the neighborhood were gathered at a home when an altercation broke out between three people. The altercation turned physical and that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at the victims several times.

Deputies said the suspect got away but they do know who he is.

No suspect description was given.

