SPRING, Texas - A Spring man was arrested after striking a baby because he was crying too much, according to deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Deputies say George Washington, 27, was angry with the 1-year-old because the infant was crying continuously.

Washington reportedly hit the toddler in the chest, causing the little boy to fall off a chair and hit his head on the tile floor.

Deputies found Washington hiding behind bushes a few houses away.

Investigators say he already had an open warrant for a previous family violence case.

Washington was arrested and has been charged with injury to a child. His bond has been set at $15,000.

© 2018 KHOU