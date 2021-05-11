MCSO: Man seen breaking into Woodlands apartment may be linked to multiple sexual assault cold cases

Marco Antonio Rivera, 33, has been arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Montgomery County jail.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man suspected in multiple sexual assault cold cases has been arrested after he was caught on video breaking into a woman's apartment in The Woodlands earlier this week, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Marco Antonio Rivera, 33, was was arrested after being charged in a 2013 sexual assault. MCSO said cold case detectives believe the suspect may also be linked to two sexual assaults in 2016 and an indecent exposure case in 2017.

"Always getting justice for those victims, to get answers for those victims, we have a cold case squad and these cases were never closed," MCSO Lt. Scott Spencer said.

Investigators say Rivera was on their radar after a Ring surveillance camera caught him burglarizing a woman's apartment on Six Pines Drive on the morning of Nov. 1.

The woman posted the video on social media to warn other apartment residents. She got a message from a victim in one of the 2016 cases.

"The suspect in the video that has been posted was the suspect who had sexually assaulted her," Spencer said.

Detectives identified Rivera through the Fieldings Restaurant shirt he was wearing on the Ring video and that's where they arrested him. Managers there confirmed he lived in the same apartments as the victim.

Evidence collected in the 2013 investigation allowed detectives to establish probable cause and arrest Rivera.

They are comparing his DNA to other cases and expect to file more charges.

MCTXSheriff Arrest Suspect Believed Linked to Sexual Assault Cold Cases https://t.co/9Z8DRrF42h pic.twitter.com/v1eJLaJ9LR — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 5, 2021

Rivera is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

The investigations into the remaining three sexual assault cases are ongoing, and according to deputies, additional charges may be filed.

If you have information regarding these sexual assault cases or other possible victims, please call the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.