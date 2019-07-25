HOUSTON — Harris County Pct. 4 deputies arrested a man they say burglarized three homes in the Humble area.

Jaelon Idlebird is charged with burglary of a habitation and theft.

Deputies responded to a burglary call June 7 in the 3600 block of Wintergreen Drive and found someone broke into the house through a bathroom window. Investigators said evidence led them to name Idlebird as the suspect and tied him to two other burglaries in the same area.

Property stolen from all three homes has been recovered and is in the process of being returned.

