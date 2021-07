No officers were injured in the incident on the Gulf Freeway at Monroe Boulevard, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON — A suspect was injured Wednesday in a shooting involving police officers in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to HPD, no officers were injured in the incident on the Gulf Freeway at Monroe Boulevard.

The suspect was injured and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.