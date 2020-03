HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting in Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Freeport near Bretagne.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff's office has not released any details on what led to this shooting.

This scene is still active. Please avoid the area.

