Suspect wanted in fatal double-shooting found dead near San Antonio

Arian Hojat, 34, was wanted in connection with the deaths of two women at a Houston apartment complex.

HOUSTON — A suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of two Houston women was found dead in Lytle, Texas near San Antonio.

Houston police said the suspect, identified as Arian Hojat, 34, was pronounced dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two victims have been identified as Nasim Arab, 34, and Sousan Arab, 32. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street.

Homicide investigators said officers responded a shooting call at the complex and found the two women dead inside the apartment.

At that time, witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect fleeing the scene moments after the shooting. He was last seen driving a black BMW sedan with New Jersey license plates YJT-75Y.

Further investigation identified Hojat, an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, as the suspect in this case.

On Monday, officers with the Lytle Police Department responded to a call of a male found deceased in a motel room. The wanted black BMW was also found at the location.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner positively identified the male as Hojat.

