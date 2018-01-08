HOUSTON — The man suspected of killing a Houston cardiologist was a former law enforcement officer who recently tried to sell several guns and ammo.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski uncovered the online ads on national firearms marketplace sites and the Houston Greensheet. They were placed by a seller with the same phone number as Joseph Pappas.

The ads also offered full tactical vests and even ballistic door panels for a car.

Pappas was charged with murder Wednesday in the ambush shooting of cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

The victim was gunned down in the Texas Medical Center while riding his bike to work. The killer was also on a bike.

Rogalski also learned Pappas was a deputy constable for Harris County Precinct 2 and Precinct 7 back in the 1980s. He was a reserve deputy for the same agencies in the 1990s.

He once had a business called Pappas Academy of Concealed Handgun instruction.

Police Chief Art Acevedo calls Pappas "very dangerous" and skilling with shooting guns.

They believe he had been planning the murder for a long time.

Acevedo called it a grudge killing.

Pappas' mother died during surgery by Dr. Hausknecht more than 20 years ago.

