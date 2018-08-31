PASADENA, Texas – A suspect who police say beat an elderly man to death outside his vehicle was arrested in Louisiana.

According to Pasadena Police Department, Silvano Dejesus Echavarria, who is charged with capital murder, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals early Friday morning in the St. Tammany Parrish. He is being held without bond.

Two Pasedena PD detectives are en route to Louisiana to help in the investigation and to bring Echavarria back to Harris County.

Echavarria had been onthe run since early August.

Officers found the victim with injuries to his head near his vehicle just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the 4200 block of Shaver.

Police said identified victim as Pedro Munive.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex captured the incident.

