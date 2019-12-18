HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from when Robert Solis made his first appearance before a judge back in September.

The man accused in the fatal shooting of Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal has been officially indicted on a capital murder charge.

A Harris County grand jury returned an indictment against Robert Solis, 47, on Wednesday.

Deputy Dhaliwal was conducting a traffic stop in the 14800 block of Willancy Court near West Road in northwest Harris County on Sept. 27 when he was killed.

There were two people in the car that Deputy Dhaliwal pulled over. As the deputy was walking back to his patrol unit from that car, Gonzalez says a man, identified as Solis, got out and shot him.

"The suspect shot Deputy Dhaliwal at least a couple of times from behind in a very ruthless, cold-blooded way," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the time of his killing.

Gonzalez says the suspect then took off.

Cy-Fair Fire Department crews performed CPR on Deputy Dhaliwal before he was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Doctors there weren't able to save him.

Solis was arrested inside a nearby business and the gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the parking lot.

A woman who deputies believe was a passenger in the car was also taken into custody.

Solis is an ex-con with a violent criminal history. He had at least one open warrant for a parole violation.

In Oct. 2002 Solis was sentenced to 20 years in jail for kidnapping his own son and shooting a man in the leg. After serving 12 years of the 20-year prison sentence, Solis was released and continued his violent criminal history.

Deputy Dhaliwal was a 10-year veteran with a "heart of gold." He was the first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff's deputy.

