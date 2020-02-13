CONROE, Texas — Conroe police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting at a Conroe shopping center Wednesday.

Waymon Nicholas “Nick” Jordan, Jr. has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody with no bond.

Jordan allegedly shot and killed two men and injured another in a marijuana drug deal gone bad in the parking lot of a strip center at I-45 and Crighton Road.

The deceased victims have been identified as Devin Rash and Ryan York – both 20 years old.

The man that was injured remains in ICU.

