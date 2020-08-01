HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a teen was allegedly shot in the face Tuesday night at an apartment complex near Jersey Village.
Police said the 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on Philippine Street. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies detained a 17-year-old who they said was not cooperating. Deputies believe more people are involved.
Officials said the teen is expected to survive.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- 1 student detained after firework explodes in Klein Forest HS cafeteria; 4 treated for minor injuries
- Houston police looking for alleged 'wobbly wheel' scammers
- New Fort Bend elementary school named after youngest Nobel Prize winner
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter