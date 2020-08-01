HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a teen was allegedly shot in the face Tuesday night at an apartment complex near Jersey Village.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on Philippine Street. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies detained a 17-year-old who they said was not cooperating. Deputies believe more people are involved.

Officials said the teen is expected to survive.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter