HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Pct. 4 deputy in northwest Harris County.
The deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call late Friday night in the 1400 block of Hatchmere Place. Officials said when the deputy arrived, the suspect ambushed him and shot at the deputy multiple times.
The deputy’s patrol car was struck several times by bullets, but the deputy was not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
