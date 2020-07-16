x
Suspect in custody after shooting near Tomball church

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

TOMBALL, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a shooting outside of a church in Tomball overnight Thursday.

Harris County deputies said they were called to the shooting in the 17800 block of Huffsmith-Kohrville Road and found a gunshot victim who was in critical condition. 

The victim was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

The suspect had got away in a stolen red Honda CRV with a Louisiana plate, according to deputies. It's not clear if the vehicle belonged to the victim.

A few minutes later, deputies found the suspect and the stolen vehicle at an Exxon near SH 99 & FM 2920.

A weapon was reportedly found inside of the vehicle.

Our camera crew captured a man in an orange shirt being arrested at the scene. He had paper bags around his hands.

The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

