Suspect in custody after shooting near Tomball church

TOMBALL, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a shooting outside of a church in Tomball overnight Thursday.
Harris County deputies said they were called to the shooting in the 17800 block of Huffsmith-Kohrville Road and found a gunshot victim who was in critical condition.
The victim was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.
The suspect had got away in a stolen red Honda CRV with a Louisiana plate, according to deputies. It's not clear if the vehicle belonged to the victim.
A few minutes later, deputies found the suspect and the stolen vehicle at an Exxon near SH 99 & FM 2920.
A weapon was reportedly found inside of the vehicle.
Our camera crew captured a man in an orange shirt being arrested at the scene. He had paper bags around his hands.
The motive for this shooting is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
