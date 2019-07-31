HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody after police said he held his girlfriend against her will for several hours Wednesday morning in northeast Houston.

The woman was unharmed, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said at about 6 a.m. they attempted to serve a felony warrant to the suspect at his girlfriend's house in the 8700 block of Valley Flag near Tidwell. The suspect closed the door and refused to come out, police said. That's when SWAT was called.

Police said they spotted the girlfriend inside the home and it appeared she was trying to leave. Police are not sure if she was being threatened.

The SWAT scene ended several hours later. Police said the suspect was wanted for three burglary warrants.

Police are expected to update the media shortly.

