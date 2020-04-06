Police: Officers shoot man in ballistic vest who opened fire in Galveston neighborhood

GALVESTON, Texas — Police shot a man after they say he was firing a weapon on the west side of Galveston Island Wednesday night.
This happened just before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Meadows Drive.
Galveston police said they received a call at that time of a man firing a weapon. Police tried to get the 56-year-old suspect, who was wearing a ballistic vest, to give up his weapon, but he refused.
Officers fired upon the suspect, hitting him multiple times, police said. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital.
As per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.
