Anderson is accused of pistol-whipping the 39-year-old victim before shooting and killing them. The victim's identity and a motive for the killing were not immediately released.

Anderson is described as a black male who is about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

