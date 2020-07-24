HOUSTON — The search continues for a man accused in a deadly shooting at a home on Houston's southeast side.
The crime occurred late in the evening of June 17 in the 8100 block of Bangle, according to the Houston Police Department.
Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are hoping someone will know the whereabouts of 29-year-old Christopher Anderson.
Anderson is accused of pistol-whipping the 39-year-old victim before shooting and killing them. The victim's identity and a motive for the killing were not immediately released.
Anderson is described as a black male who is about five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
