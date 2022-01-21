HPD: Two shot in suspected home invasion in Houston's Greater East End

Houston police believe multiple suspects were involved and all remain on the run.

HOUSTON — Two people were shot early Friday morning in what police are suspecting was a violent home invasion.

This happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7100 block Avenue Q, which is in Houston's Greater East End.

Police said the two people that were shot were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A third person was also taken to the hospital. Police believe this person was assaulted.

Police suspect the three people who were injured are all related and live in the house.