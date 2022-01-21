x
HPD: Two shot in suspected home invasion in Houston's Greater East End

Houston police believe multiple suspects were involved and all remain on the run.

HOUSTON — Two people were shot early Friday morning in what police are suspecting was a violent home invasion.

This happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 7100 block Avenue Q, which is in Houston's Greater East End.

Police said the two people that were shot were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A third person was also taken to the hospital. Police believe this person was assaulted. 

Police suspect the three people who were injured are all related and live in the house. 

Police believe there are multiple suspects involved in this incident and all remain on the run.

