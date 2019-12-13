HOUSTON — Houston Police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on the eastside that has left at least one person dead overnight.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Timber Ridge Apartments near the East Freeway and Federal Road.

Details are limited at this time.

HPD was called out because of the shooting when officers learned that two possible young suspects may have tried to rob someone at the complex.

Police say the victim was armed and opened fire on the suspects, fatally wounding one of them.

