An aggravated robbery, stolen vehicle, pursuit and crash led to the fatal shooting of a suspect in southeast Houston early Monday, police said.

Officers from Pasadena and Houston were involved in the pursuit and shooting, according to authorities.

Around 12 a.m. officers in Pasadena tried to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen in an aggravated robbery. The driver allegedly refused to stop and led officers from the 3600 block of Shaver into southeast Houston.

Houston police also joined the pursuit, as the suspects continued around the southeast end of town.

At about 12:30 a.m. the suspects collided with a Pasadena police cruiser in the 5700 block of Pershing. All three suspects jumped out and ran, according to police.

One suspect, reported to be a male in his teens to young adult, ran into a vacant lot with a pistol. Officers said, at this time, they aren’t sure if the suspect discharged his weapon, but when police saw the gun they opened fire on the man.

The suspect was fatally wounded. Two officers from Houston and two officers from Pasadena were involved in the shooting, police said.

Another suspect that bailed from the vehicle was captured, but a third suspect got away.

As per police policy, special investigations units will take the lead on the shooting case. The district attorney and internal affairs will also be involved.

