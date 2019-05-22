HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 20-year-old died after being shot when a drug deal turned into a robbery at a north Harris County apartment complex Tuesday night.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the City Gate at Champions Apartments located in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest Drive.

Homicide detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say deputies and Cypress Creek EMS responded to a reported shooting at that time and found the victim shot in a driveway. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released since his family was still be notified of his death. Deputies have two male suspects in custody at this time.

Detectives say the victim and his brother were attempting to buy drugs from one of the suspects when the second suspect snuck through a fence and tried to rob them at gunpoint. The victim was shot during the robbery.

The brother of the victim tackled the alleged shooter and wrestled the gun away from him, detectives said. He held him there until deputies arrived at the scene.

The second suspect returned to the scene shortly after the shooting and taken into custody by deputies.

Detectives say no drugs have been recovered at this time. They also have the suspect’s vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

