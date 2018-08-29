HOUSTON – A suspect driver was ejected from a car after crashing through a fence and a power pole near Scarborough Elementary School following a short chase overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers spotted a suspect vehicle commit a traffic violation around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Lavender and Crosstimbers in northeast Houston.

As police turned around to pull over the suspect car, the vehicle took off before they could get close to it.

Northeast officers just apprehended a suspect after a short pursuit. Officer attempted to stop driver who fled a short distance and lost control. Suspect had minor injuries. 202 pic.twitter.com/nvmKla9dpE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2018

Police said the suspect vehicle was headed south on Lavender when the driver lost control of the car and crashed through a power pole and a fence at the school. He was ejected from the vehicle.

The suspect suffered facial injuries, but is expected to survive, police said. They added it was not clear why he did not pull over.

