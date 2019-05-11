HOUSTON — A suspect driving a stolen pickup crashed into a school bus Tuesday morning, police in east Houston said.

The crash happened before 11 a.m. along I-10 East at Mercury.

Patrol officers were following a stolen vehicle when the suspect, who was traveling eastbound, hit the school bus at an intersection.

Chase, crash involving school bus in east Houston

Houston TranStar

According to the Houston Police Department, two adult bus passengers were transported as a precaution. The suspect was also transported with serious injuries.

Galena Park ISD said there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident.

As of noon the intersection remained partially closed.

