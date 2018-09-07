HOUSTON – A suspect driver wearing only underwear was taken into custody following a strange, slow-speed chase through southwest Houston Monday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, they were asked to assist the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Officer with a chase that had started at Bissonnet and Boone.

The suspect was in a black pickup and headed towards the South Loop once HPD joined the pursuit. The suspect drove near NRG Stadium and eventually found his way onto Fannin.

Views from Air 11 showed him pulling into an apartment complex and parking his truck. HPD pulled up behind him and surround his vehicle.

The suspect driver then exited the truck wearing only his underwear and began hopping in between his vehicle and the one next to it.

Once he cleared the parked vehicles, HPD took him into custody.

