FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was detained in connection with a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood near the Greatwood area Friday morning.
This happened before 8 a.m. in the 7200 block of Ziegler’s Grove.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was detained after a a short chase. Two homes and vehicles were hit in the drive-by.
No injuries were reported.
