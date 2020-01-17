FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was detained in connection with a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood near the Greatwood area Friday morning.

This happened before 8 a.m. in the 7200 block of Ziegler’s Grove.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was detained after a a short chase. Two homes and vehicles were hit in the drive-by.

No injuries were reported.

