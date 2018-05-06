PEARLAND, Texas - Police say the man shot by an officer at a Walmart in Pearland Tuesday evening has died.

Officers responded to a shooting call Tuesday at the Walmart at 1919 North Main Street in Pearland. There they encountered the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Abel Guzman, who displayed a firearm.

Police say they tried speaking with Guzman who then raised the firearm at an officer. That's when officers fired at the suspect and struck him, according to police.

The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital where he later died. Police say the officer was not injured.

Police are still trying to determine if Guzman fired a gun before he was shot.

