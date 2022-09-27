Man charged in weekend shooting of 2 women in Uptown area; second suspect on the run

Destinee Govan, 25, and the other victim were sitting in a car on Richmond when two guys got out of a vehicle and opened fire. Govan died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man is charged in connection with the weekend shootings of two women near the Galleria area. They're still looking for a second gunman.

The victims were shot multiple times while stopped at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock. Police said two guys got out of a dark-colored vehicle in front of them and opened fire.

A man found nearby with a gunshot wound was later linked to the double shooting and charged with murder, HPD said. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, remains in the hospital and will go straight to jail when he's released.

The second gunman got away and police are still looking for him.

Homicide detectives weren't sure what motivated the shooting.

"We don't have any information about motive at this time," HPD Assistant Chief Martin said Saturday. "Could be road rage, could've been a robbery. We don't have enough information at this time to make a determination."

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted male is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit tips online.