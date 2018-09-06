ROSENBERG, Texas - One man was shot and killed following an argument with another man Friday afternoon in Rosenberg.

Police responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Bridal Path where they discovered Taneric Weatherall, 22, in front of a home lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. Weatherall was transported to Oak Bend Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Weatherall was walking on the sidewalk, and Randolph Juarez McClinton, 25, was driving by in a car when the two began arguing. They say a single gunshot came from McClinton’s vehicle, striking Weatherall, before the vehicle fled the scene.

McClinton is charged with first degree murder.

