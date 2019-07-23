HOUSTON — Police are still on the hunt for a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in northwest Houston in June.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

WANTED: Suspect accused of killing man, injuring woman during robbery in NW Houston

On Sunday, June 3, Marlin Jordan and his girlfriend Maya Brashier were returning home from work in the 7500 block of Hillmont St. when they were approached by an armed, unknown black man who demanded their money and wallets, according to police.

At some point during the robbery, police said Jordan shielded Brashier as she laid on the ground to hide from the suspect. The suspect stood over them both and shot Jordan. The suspect then shot Brashier, took her purse and ran towards Hollister St., according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Jordan died.

Surveillance video captured the suspect running southbound into an apartment complex near Langfield Road and Hillmont St.

He is believed to be a black man between 40 to 49 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build. Police said he is between 160 and 190 pounds with a bald or low-cut hair.

He was wearing a white muscle shirt, gray shorts and black shoes at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe he frequents the area of Hillmont St. and Langfield Road.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leafing to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

