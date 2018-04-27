A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman Thursday at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Michael Parker, 28, is charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Karkea Crenshaw.

Police in southwest Houston said Crenshaw was killed Thursday morning in an attempted murder-suicide by her boyfriend.

The woman called 911 from her home at the Spring Village apartment complex on the 11800 block of Chimney Rock at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday to report that she had been assaulted, according to police.

The suspect had already left by the time officers arrived, according to police. Officers took photos of the woman’s injuries, collected fingerprints, made a report and then left.

Crenshaw had apartment managers change the locks on her door after the officers left.

The suspect returned to the apartment at some point before 10 a.m. Thursday, kicked-in the door to the apartment and shot Crenshaw, then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

Police say Crenshaw died from her wounds and Parker was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

