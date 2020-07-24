Suspect charged after allegedly hitting officer with stolen car at Jersey Village gas station

When officers approached the stolen vehicle at the gas station, the suspect stepped on the gas, hitting one officer, police said.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A suspect has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly hit an officer with a stolen car at a Jersey Village gas station.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Brian Holmes.

This scene happened Thursday afternoon about 12:45 p.m.

The Jersey Village Police Department said officers responded to reports of a stolen car at a Shell station in the 17300 block of the Northwest Freeway. According to the Jersey Village Police Department, the stolen vehicle was parked outside the store. When the officer approached the vehicle, Holmes hit the officer with the car, police said.

The officer then opened fire, hitting the suspect in the right hand and shoulder, according to police.

Holmes was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said he has an extensive criminal history with 15 arrests in a 16-month period. His arrests range from unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary habitation, burglary motor vehicle, evading arrest, multiple drug charges, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Holmes was paroled on June 30, 2020.

Currently, he is recovering from his injuries and will be transported to the Harris County Detention Center when he is released from the hospital.