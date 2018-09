HOUSTON - Deputies have apprehended a suspect who escaped custody in downtown Houston Thursday morning.

HPD officers have apprehended Harris County Pct. 1 escapee Jaquaylyn Momon. #hounews CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 6, 2018

Jaquaylyn Momon, 21, was under arrest for aggravated assault was at the Harris County Civil Courthouse when he escaped.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office had been looking for him, but HPD tweeted Thursday afternoon that Momon had been apprehended.

