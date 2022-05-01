HPD: Suspect carjacks woman and child while husband is inside convenience store

The victim says she grabbed her child from the backseat and the suspect sped away.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect who carjacked a woman and her child while her husband was inside a convenience store.

This happened on Nov. 14 just before 11 a.m. outside of a convenience store parking lot in the 3000 block of Ella in northwest Houston.

Houston police said the victims pulled into the parking lot and the husband went inside while his wife and child stayed in the running car.

The woman told police an unknown man then suddenly got into the driver’s seat and told the woman to get out. She told him that her child was in the backseat.

The suspect told her to get her child and to get out of the vehicle, police said. The woman grabbed her child from the backseat and then the suspect sped away in the vehicle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was later recovered at an apartment complex parking lot located at 905 Cypress Station, in Harris County.

Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a black shirt with yellow wording, black jeans and a black cap.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.