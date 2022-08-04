Bond set for man accused of pistol whipping employees at two Houston auto shops

Prosecutors claim 20-year-old Andrew Garza pistol-whipped workers at the two stores and robbed one of them, and was already out of jail on bond when it happened.

HOUSTON — A judge has set bond for the man accused of robbing two auto shops in north Houston.

Andrew Garza, 20, was arrested on Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He's believed to be the man seen on camera pistol-whipping workers from both businesses and robbing one of them.

Garza appeared in court for a probable cause hearing at around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The judge set his bond at $120,000 for two charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Documents obtained by KHOU 11 show that another robbery charge was filed against Garza on Friday. The bond for that case hasn't been set.

The judge also said Garza was already out of jail on bond when the robberies happened.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, April 11.

Note: The following videos were uploaded on Thursday, April 7

Authorities said Garza posed as a customer on March 29 at EntireX Tire and Wheel in northeast Houston asking about getting new tires on his truck.

That's when they said he attacked one of the store's clerks and put a gun to her head.

The robbery lasted three minutes, and the attacker reportedly got away with $2,000, phones, and other items. He was seen getting into a white Ford truck with blacked-out windows and two other men waiting inside.

The victims were store owner Myke Hastings' brother and wife. He found out what happened while he was working on cars out in the garage.

"My wife doesn’t want to come in anymore," Hastings said. "That’s another thing, employee or family, it doesn’t matter. This isn’t a place they attribute to safety anymore.”

Hastings said his employees now congregate in greater numbers in the store, and anytime a potential customer suspiciously backs into the parking lot, he's on alert.

"Even three or four seconds is enough time to react to save your life or save you from being the next victim," Hastings said.

According to court documents, Andrew Garza was caught after an anonymous tip. After his arrest was announced, Hastings expressed relief.

"Eights days is a hell of a turnaround time, especially with what they're going through, so we're incredibly grateful for the peace of mind they've been able to give us, because up until that phone call, we were nervous," he said.

Hastings' business was not the only one targeted.

Across the freeway, just five minutes before the attack on March 29, the same man was caught on surveillance video at Exclusive DTS, a car accessories shop.

He's seen walking around the store before leaving in the white Ford truck seen at Hastings' shop.

Monday morning, Exclusive DTS owner Luis Sanchez said the same man showed up again, but this time the only other person in the store was a woman working behind the desk.

"He hit Angie. She’s our secretary. She’s our front desk. She’s bleeding, and her fingers are broken,” Sanchez said.

She was taken to a hospital and had to get staples in her head from her injuries.

"He got away with $2,000. We got away with our life," said Hastings.