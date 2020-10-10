HPD: Suspect in custody after assaulting girlfriend, barricading himself inside apartment

Houston police were called to the apartment in the 7000 block of Cook Road about 10 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from the victim.

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after assaulting his girlfriend and barricading himself inside an apartment for about two hours Saturday in the Alief area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

HPD received a call about 10 a.m. from a woman claiming she had been pushed and choked by her live-in boyfriend at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Cook Road.

The victim told officers that she couldn't breathe for several seconds and feared for her life, investigators said. She managed to get outside the residence and call 911.

When officers arrived, the suspect came onto the balcony.

Investigators described the man as being very belligerent as he told police he would not come outside the apartment. At some point, he barricaded himself inside the residence, negotiators were able to get him outside within two hours.

HPD SWAT Commander Baimbridge provides an update on the conclusion of a SWAT scene at 7000 Cook. #hounews https://t.co/0OjUYMz1I8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 10, 2020

He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has not been identified but he is charged with aggravated assault - family violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.