HOUSTON — Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault after they say he attacked four people at an apartment earlier this month.

This happened on May 12 just before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of DeMoss Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the male suspect confronted his first victim as they walked to an apartment. The victim ran to a neighboring apartment and knocked on the door for help.

The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and began to strangle the victim in the doorway, police said. The door was opened to the apartment and the suspect pushed the individual who opened the door.

The suspect then began to assault the second victim, police said. A third person inside the apartment heard commotion and entered the room to investigate.

Suddenly, the suspect grabbed the third victim by the throat and began choking them, police said. A fourth person entered the apartment and attempted to stop the attack. Police said the suspect also assaulted this fourth individual.

The fourth person struggled with the suspect, but was able to pull the suspect out of the apartment. The suspect ran in an unknown direction of travel.

Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault after they say he attacked four people at an apartment earlier this month.

HPD

A forensic sketch artist was able to compose a sketch of the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a white male, 40 to 50 years old, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 175 to 210 pounds, medium build, short blond/gray hair, light colored eyes, goatee, wearing a white muscle shirt and tan or brown shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM