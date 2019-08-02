HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man was arrested overnight in connection to a shooting that left a man wounded in a car on FM 1960 Thursday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Alan Anthony Ruth was arrested without incident in connection with the incident that happened around 10 a.m. near Ella Boulevard in north Harris County.

Ruth was already wanted on a warrant for two counts aggravated assault-serious bodily injury stemming from a November shooting incident.

In that incident, investigators with Houston police say Ruth is accused of shooting two men in retaliation for another shooting.

Investigators say just after 11:30 a.m. Nov. 4, Ruth allegedly shot two men in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley Drive.

One of the victims told police he knew Ruth from high school and they use to be friends. He says he shot Ruth in April 2017, according to court documents.

The second victim, who was left paralyzed from the November shooting, told police he knew Ruth, too, but they were not friends.

Following Thursday's shooting, investigators were looking for a gray or silver Mercury Grand Marquis with a black hood that the suspect were believed to be traveling in.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland said on Thursday it appears the victim, a man in his 20's, was targeted as he rode with another adult and three toddlers.

"They were waiting to turn, the suspect pulled up right next to them. The suspect pulled a weapon and fired directly into the vehicle,” said Gilliland. “The passenger that was in the front of the vehicle was struck one time by a gunshot wound to the head.”

The suspect sped from the scene, but an image of their vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

KHOU

“Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam,” shouted Feras Qaqish as he described the shooting that was captured by his newly-installed security camera.

“It’s our third day open. Actually today’s the first day we actually finished setting up the cameras,” said the small business owner of the installation that wrapped up about an hour before the Thursday morning shooting. “So luckily we had the footage to be able to give to the police officers.”

The children and other adult in the car were not hurt. Deputies have not yet confirmed what their relationship is.

An ambulance took the victim to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was said to be in critical condition.

Gilliland said a good Samaritan drove the victim’s car and the children to the hospital as well.

Views from Air 11 showed the victim's white sedan stopped outside the emergency department. The windows of the vehicle were shot out.