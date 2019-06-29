HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The suspect in a deadly shooting at Freddy's restaurant in the Copperfield area last month has been arrested, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday.

Matthew Schnaare, 19, is in the Travis County jail charged with murder, according to Gonzalez.

Schnaare is suspected of shooting and killing Cesar Erasto Garcia on May 24 while he was parked in the Freddy's lot on Spencer Road.

Schaare, according to prosecutors, is seen on video entering the restaurant and purchasing a drink before getting in the car with Garcia, then leaving in a Navy blue Chevrolet Cruz that was parked and waiting.

Garcia was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

Witnesses reported to police hearing what sounded like gunshots before seeing someone leave Garcia's Buick LeSabre and get into the Chevy.

Schaare was arrested Friday. He'd been on the run for more than a month.

