HOUSTON — A suspect is in custody in the I-10/East Freeway shooting that left two people dead, Houston ATF confirms.

The ATF spokesperson didn't have any details about the suspect or his arrest.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told Houston police two vehicles collided on the freeway.

RELATED: Good Samaritan who fired at I-10 gunman may have prevented more deaths

RELATED: 'High probability' I-10 rush hour murders are drug-related: HPD chief

The victims' silver Nissan sedan spun around and rolled backward, and the shooter ran behind and started firing into the car's windshield using a long rifle, similar to an AR-15, police said.

A good Samaritan who saw the accident said the gunman turned toward him so he fired at him. He told police he wasn't sure if he hit the guy, who was able to run back to his vehicle and drive off.

On Friday, HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted there was a "high probability the murders are drug related."

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM