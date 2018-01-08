HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 46-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the death of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that Jeffrey Andre McDonald, 46, has been charged with murder in the death of the 58-year-old Suhrheinrich.

She had been reported missing since Friday when she did not show up for work.

Jeffery Andre McDonald, b/m, 46 years of age, has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich. She was missing since Friday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family. Will provide update later this morning. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LJTO83mbFR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 1, 2018

Deputies found a body of a woman, who the sheriff says could be Suhrheinrich, was found Tuesday in Greens Bayou.

Breaking: I’m out with @HCSOTexas @houstonpolice are at West Hardy, South of Greens Road. The body of a deceased female has been discovered. Still preliminary, but possibly the body of Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 58 years, who was reported missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BWYMCfmPRx — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 31, 2018

Earlier Tuesday, homicide investigators confirmed that they suspect foul play in her disappearance after they found some evidence of blood inside her apartment, but she was nowhere to be found.

Her apartment is located in the 200 block of Dominion Park.

